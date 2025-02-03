379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josef Hammar, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment specialist, poses for a photo during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2025. Airmen had 48 hours to conduct post-attack RADR procedures to allow simulated aircraft to return from a forward operating location. The team completed minimum operating strip repairs in 23 hours, then shifted to permanent fixes during the next four hours, emphasizing the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing's transition to a more enduring mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)