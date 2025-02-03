379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An excavator with a hammer attachment drills into a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad during a RADR exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The RADR exercise had Airmen assessing damage, clearing debris and repairing the runway within 48 hours. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron completed airfield recovery 25 hours ahead of the allotted time limit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)