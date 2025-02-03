U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. David Taglieri, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron project execution officer in charge, shovels debris during a RADR exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. RADR exercises involve airfield damage assessment and airfield restoration to a fully functional state. The scenario for this specific exercise used intelligence on real-world adversary munition capabilities in the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise
