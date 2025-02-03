379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Haveron, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system technician, operates a compact track loader during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. Unlike typical RADR exercises, which usually involve two simulated craters, this exercise featured nine craters, including one large crater measuring 60'x35'. In an effort to test the squadron's limits, squadron leadership expanded the scope of the exercise, pushing the team to operate at the highest level of their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)