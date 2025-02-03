379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Glenn Harmon, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment specialist, operates an excavator during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The 379th ECES conducted a no-notice exercise, requiring teams to plan and assess damages within 30 minutes. Airmen then cleared debris, acquired materials, and conducted on-the-spot training to enhance airfield recovery efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)