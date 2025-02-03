A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron tapes C-4 explosives together in preparation of a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. The explosive ordnance disposal unit used intelligence on real-world adversary munition capabilities to create craters on the RADR training pad with controlled detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8858979
|VIRIN:
|250124-F-LY429-1019
|Resolution:
|5678x3194
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise
No keywords found.