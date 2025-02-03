379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron tapes C-4 explosives together in preparation of a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. The explosive ordnance disposal unit used intelligence on real-world adversary munition capabilities to create craters on the RADR training pad with controlled detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)