    379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise [Image 16 of 19]

    379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathon McCauley, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal logistics section chief, measures a post-detonation crater during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. The EOD unit used intelligence on real-world adversary munition capabilities to create craters on the RADR training pad with controlled detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 04:14
    Photo ID: 8858977
    VIRIN: 250124-F-LY429-1042
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force&rsquo;s largest-ever RADR exercise

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Exercise
    379th ECES
    RADR
    Agile Spartan

