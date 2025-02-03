379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathon McCauley, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal logistics section chief, measures a post-detonation crater during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. The EOD unit used intelligence on real-world adversary munition capabilities to create craters on the RADR training pad with controlled detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)