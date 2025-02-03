U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathon McCauley, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal logistics section chief, measures a post-detonation crater during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 24, 2025. The EOD unit used intelligence on real-world adversary munition capabilities to create craters on the RADR training pad with controlled detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise
