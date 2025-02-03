379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad sits complete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron recently completed construction of the largest RADR training pad within the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), measuring 80’x400’. The pad is utilized for evaluating proficiency in airfield damage recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)