U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wale Babs, left, and Airman 1st Class Yukon Chen, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron engineer assistants, align a marker during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. Unlike typical RADR exercises, which usually involve two simulated craters, this exercise featured nine craters, including one large crater measuring 60'x35'. In an effort to test the squadron's limits, squadron leadership expanded the scope of the exercise, pushing the team to operate at the highest level of their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8858976
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-LY429-1142
|Resolution:
|4170x2346
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise
No keywords found.