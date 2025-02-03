An excavator moves debris during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The RADR exercise had Airmen assessing damage, clearing debris and repairing the runway within 48 hours. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron completed airfield recovery 25 hours ahead of the allotted time limit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8858974
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-LY429-1113
|Resolution:
|5623x3228
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise
No keywords found.