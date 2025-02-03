379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A compact track loader prepares to cut into a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training pad during a RADR exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. RADR exercises are conducted to prepare U.S. Airmen to restore airfield functionality within a short time frame to ensure mission readiness. Airmen conducted assessments, gathered equipment, cleared debris and performed restoration procedures. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)