379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Stainer, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system technician, directs a compact track loader during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The exercise integrated multiple 379th ECES units, with pavements and construction equipment specialists conducting on-the-spot training to increase flexibility. The exercise planning team aimed to challenge personnel and evaluate their response to real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)