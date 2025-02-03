U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Salcido, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment specialist, operates a compact track loader during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The exercise integrated multiple 379th ECES units, with pavements and construction equipment specialists conducting on-the-spot training to increase flexibility. The exercise planning team aimed to challenge personnel and evaluate their response to real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8858967
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-LY429-1316
|Resolution:
|5885x3310
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise
