379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. RADR exercises involve airfield damage assessment and airfield restoration to a fully functional state. The scenario for this specific exercise used intelligence on real-world adversary munition capabilities in the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
