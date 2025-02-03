U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Stainer, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system technician, rests during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. Airmen had 48 hours to conduct post-attack RADR procedures to allow simulated aircraft to return from a forward operating location. The team completed minimum operating strip repairs in 23 hours, then shifted to permanent fixes during the next four hours, emphasizing the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing's transition to a more enduring mindset. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8858964
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-LY429-1294
|Resolution:
|4298x2418
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise
