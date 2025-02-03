379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachery Weber, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system technician, observes a compact track loader during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The primary goal of RADR is to ensure airfields can quickly return to full functionality to resume flight operations following an attack. The exercise involved Airmen assessing damage, clearing debris and repairing the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)