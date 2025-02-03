U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachery Weber, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system technician, observes a compact track loader during a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery exercise in support of Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2025. The primary goal of RADR is to ensure airfields can quickly return to full functionality to resume flight operations following an attack. The exercise involved Airmen assessing damage, clearing debris and repairing the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8858978
|VIRIN:
|250127-F-LY429-1050
|Resolution:
|3938x2215
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th ECES executes Ninth Air Force’s largest-ever RADR exercise
No keywords found.