U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental (E&E) specialist, conducts pre-flight checks at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. As an E&E systems specialist, he is responsible for identifying, isolating and repairing malfunctions in the environmental control, power generation and aircraft anti- skid systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8315105
|VIRIN:
|240324-F-AM378-1052
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|677.72 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
