The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental (E&E) specialist, conducts pre-flight checks at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. As an E&E systems specialist, he is responsible for identifying, isolating and repairing malfunctions in the environmental control, power generation and aircraft anti- skid systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

