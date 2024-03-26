U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental specialist, marshals Capt. Joshua “Pogo” Holden, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team support pilot and safety officer, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 21, 2024. The team requires a mission qualified F-16 pilot to attend air shows with the team to ensure each demonstration is performed safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8315095
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-AM378-1165
|Resolution:
|3532x2207
|Size:
|1000.49 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT