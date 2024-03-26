The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Butcherm, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) non-commissioned officer in charge, Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, and Master Sgt. Maxwell Samets-Thomas, F-16 VDT superintendent, watch Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, taxi by show center at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 23, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|03.23.2024
|03.31.2024 12:51
|8315102
|240323-F-AM378-1113
|3669x2444
|954.36 KB
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|3
|0
