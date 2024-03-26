The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs a show launch at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 23, 2024. The show launch demonstrates to the spectators the precision and professionalism of the maintainers on the Viper Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

