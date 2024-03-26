Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, right, performs a show launch at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. As an avionics specialist, he is responsible for ensuring the aircraft's communication, navigation, RADAR, and electronic warfare systems are operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8315109
|VIRIN:
|240324-F-AM378-1274
|Resolution:
|4005x2668
|Size:
|874.24 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT