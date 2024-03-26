Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, right, performs a show launch at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. As an avionics specialist, he is responsible for ensuring the aircraft's communication, navigation, RADAR, and electronic warfare systems are operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8315109 VIRIN: 240324-F-AM378-1274 Resolution: 4005x2668 Size: 874.24 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.