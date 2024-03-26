The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a combat aerial demonstration maneuver at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 22, 2024. 2024 signifies the 50th anniversary of the F-16 airframe, and the team plans to perform at around 25 shows this year, both nationally and internationally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

