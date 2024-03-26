U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) environmental and electrical specialist, left, Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, middle, and Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, right, perform a show recovery at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. The Viper Demonstration Team consists of three dedicated crew chiefs, an environmental and electrical systems specialist and avionics specialist who all perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on the aircraft assigned to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8315108
|VIRIN:
|240324-F-AM378-1521
|Resolution:
|4050x2698
|Size:
|935.57 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
