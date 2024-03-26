The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team (VDT) environmental and electrical specialist, left, Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, middle, and Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, right, perform a show recovery at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. The Viper Demonstration Team consists of three dedicated crew chiefs, an environmental and electrical systems specialist and avionics specialist who all perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance on the aircraft assigned to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

