The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental (E&E) specialist, right, shows his father the cockpit of an F-16C Fighting Falcon at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 23, 2024. Team members have the opportunity to invite their family to air shows where they have the opportunity to get up close and personal with what their Airman does on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

