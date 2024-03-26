Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 14 of 20]

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental (E&E) specialist, right, shows his father the cockpit of an F-16C Fighting Falcon at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 23, 2024. Team members have the opportunity to invite their family to air shows where they have the opportunity to get up close and personal with what their Airman does on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 12:51
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    TAGS

    air combat command
    demo team
    viper demo team
    f-16 viper demonstration team

