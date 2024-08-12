Rocky Mount native Senior Airman Grayson Reams picked for F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – The U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, has picked Senior Airman Grayson Reams to join the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team for the 2024 air show season.



Reams, born and raised in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, attended



“As excited as I am to show of the combat capabilities of the F-16, I’m even more excited to meet and interact with people at school visits and the people who come out to the airshows,” said Reams. “It’s really awesome to learn more about all the communities we get to visit.”



Reams has served in the Air Force since 2018 as an environmental and electrical specialist with the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron at Shaw AFB, where he was picked to join the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team. This week he found out he was selected to promote to the rank of Staff Sergeant.



“This year, our small team will travel the world and share the 50th anniversary of the F-16 with over three million spectators,” said Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot. “Senior Airman Reams is the sole environmental and electrical specialist on the team making each show that we fly a reflection of his ability and attitude. His performance has brought great pride upon himself, his family, the state of North Carolina and the United States Air Force.”



As an E&E systems specialist, he is responsible for identifying, isolating and repairing malfunctions in the environmental control, power generation and aircraft anti-skid systems.

The Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is comprised of one pilot and approximately 8 aircraft maintenance specialists, all thoroughly trained and specially selected from the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw AFB.



The team performs precision aerial maneuvers at over 20 shows, both nationally and internationally, to demonstrate the combat capabilities of one of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter aircraft, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.



The Viper Demonstration team also works closely with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to create a unique demonstration for the Air Force past and present, exhibiting the professional qualities the Air Force develops in the people who fly, maintain, and support these aircraft.

