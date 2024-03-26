U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies inverted at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 22, 2024. The demonstration totals around 20 minutes and showcases several tactical aerial maneuvers and the air power the aircraft is still capable of 50 years after its inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8315094
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-AM378-1090
|Resolution:
|2999x1998
|Size:
|349.06 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT