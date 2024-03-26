U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies inverted at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 22, 2024. The demonstration totals around 20 minutes and showcases several tactical aerial maneuvers and the air power the aircraft is still capable of 50 years after its inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8315094 VIRIN: 240322-F-AM378-1090 Resolution: 2999x1998 Size: 349.06 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.