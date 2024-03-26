The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, puts on his G-suit prior to a performance at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 23, 2024. A G-suit is worn by aviators who are subject to high levels of acceleration force, or “Gs”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8315100
|VIRIN:
|240323-F-AM378-1012
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
