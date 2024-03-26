The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles “Tuna” Hainline (ret.), Air Force Heritage Flight P-51 Mustang pilot, left, and Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, fly in formation at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. After flying the A-10 Thunderbolt, F/A-18 Hornet as an exchange officer with the Navy, the F-4 Phantom II and the F-117 Nighthawk, Hainline retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:51
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
