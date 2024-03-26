Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 17 of 20]

    The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Charles “Tuna” Hainline (ret.), Air Force Heritage Flight P-51 Mustang pilot, left, and Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, fly in formation at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. After flying the A-10 Thunderbolt, F/A-18 Hornet as an exchange officer with the Navy, the F-4 Phantom II and the F-117 Nighthawk, Hainline retired from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 12:51
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
