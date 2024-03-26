U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a combat aerial demonstration maneuver at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 22, 2024. The pilot has excellent flight control of the F-16 through its "fly-by-wire" system. Electrical wires relay commands, replacing the usual cables and linkage controls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8315098
|VIRIN:
|240322-F-AM378-1145
|Resolution:
|3484x2321
|Size:
|218.02 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
