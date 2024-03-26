U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs the max climb maneuver at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 22, 2024. The demonstration profile can include up to 18 maneuvers, with the pilot experiencing up to 9 times the force of gravity, or 9 Gs, and traveling just under the speed of sound at 700 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8315097 VIRIN: 240322-F-AM378-1117 Resolution: 2692x1793 Size: 251.26 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.