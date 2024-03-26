Members of the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and Chalmette High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps pose for a photo at Chalmette High School, La., Mar. 21, 2024. The public affairs specialist on the team coordinates with local Air Force recruiters to attend local JROTC programs to talk about the team and its mission. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8315093 VIRIN: 240321-F-AM378-1109 Resolution: 4025x2681 Size: 1.42 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.