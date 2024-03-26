U.S. Air Force Capt. Taylor “FEMA” Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs the falcon turn maneuver at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. Hiester leads a team of Airmen charged with showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon for millions of spectators each year.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.31.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8315104 VIRIN: 240324-F-AM378-1407 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 443.01 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.