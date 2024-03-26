The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team perform at the New Orleans Air Show

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Denny, F-16 VDT avionics specialist, right, and Senior Airman Grayson Reams, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team electrical and environmental specialist, left, performs a show launch at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Mar. 24, 2024. In 2024, the team will represent Air Combat Command and the Air Force at 25 shows in four countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton)

