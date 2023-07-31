Navy Recruiters Support RoboSub 23 Competition at NIWC Pacific

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 1, 2023) Navy Recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest talk with a couple members of the Troy High SPEAR team from Troy High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps located in Fullerton, California, during the 26th International Student Robotic Submarine (RoboSub) competition co-hosted by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific at its Transducer Evaluation Center on Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 1, 2023. Robosub is one of many Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs sponsored by ONR. This year’s event features 35 student teams from the U.S., Canada, India, Singapore and Bangladesh building robotic submarines designed to overcome simplified versions of challenges relevant to the autonomous underwater vehicle field. Objectives such as demonstrating systems and technologies or even higher-level tasks like machine learning, self-correction, or the ability to survey a zone have been proven in the pool since the program’s launch. NIWC Pacific and ONR volunteers support students competing in underwater subject matter areas such as oceanographic exploration and mapping, detecting and manipulation of objects, and pipeline identification and tracking. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles White)

