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    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026 [Image 6 of 6]

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    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Porterfield  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    Capt. Mark Moran, commodore Navy Recruiting Region West, presents the meritorious service medal to Cmdr. Joseph Gilligan, commanding officer Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, during his change of command ceremony, July 17, 2026. NTAG Southwest has 43 recruiting locations throughout southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:29
    Photo ID: 9817980
    VIRIN: 260717-N-TT671-3212
    Resolution: 8126x5417
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026

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    TAGS

    ceremoney
    Recrcuiting
    NTAGSW
    Change of Command

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