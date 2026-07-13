Capt. Mark Moran, commodore Navy Recruiting Region West, presents the meritorious service medal to Cmdr. Joseph Gilligan, commanding officer Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, during his change of command ceremony, July 17, 2026. NTAG Southwest has 43 recruiting locations throughout southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 20:29
|Photo ID:
|9817980
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-TT671-3212
|Resolution:
|8126x5417
|Size:
|4.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Change of Command
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