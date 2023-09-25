Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers [Image 5 of 6]

    NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers

    CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charles White 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    CARLSBAD, Calif. (Sept. 29, 2023) Seventeen Sailors sing the Navy fight song ‘Anchors Aweigh’, in front of family, friends and colleagues, as they enter the Harding Community Center Auditorium in Carlsbad, California, to begin the chief petty officer pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023. The Chief’s Mess from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest and Navy Recruiting Reserve Command welcomed the new chief’s by pinning on their new rank symbolized by fouled anchors of gold and by placing a combination cover on each Sailor’s head. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles White)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 20:03
    Location: CARLSBAD, CA, US 
