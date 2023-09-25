NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers

CARLSBAD, Calif. (Sept. 29, 2023) Seventeen Sailors sing the Navy fight song ‘Anchors Aweigh’, in front of family, friends and colleagues, as they enter the Harding Community Center Auditorium in Carlsbad, California, to begin the chief petty officer pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023. The Chief’s Mess from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest and Navy Recruiting Reserve Command welcomed the new chief’s by pinning on their new rank symbolized by fouled anchors of gold and by placing a combination cover on each Sailor’s head. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles White)

