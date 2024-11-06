NTAG Southwest on the Broadway Pier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest and Reserve Talent Acquisition Group Southwest pose for a group photo at the Broadway Pier as part of Fleet Week San Diego 2024, November 6, 2024. The Navy is showcasing the brand-new 'Strike Group,' a cutting-edge multi-scenario, mobile mixed-reality experience designed to demonstrate the breadth and depth of Navy STEM careers. Fleet Week San Diego was created in 1997 by community and business leaders to provide an opportunity for San Diego residents to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see first hand the latest capabilities of today’s sea services. (Photo taken by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Charles E. White)