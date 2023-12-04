Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Commanding Officer

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Commanding Officer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Todd Hack 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 29, 2023) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Commanding Officer Cmdr. Elizabeth E. McMullen, a native of Lynn, Massachusetts, assumed command Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd J. Hack)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 14:58
    Photo ID: 8154686
    VIRIN: 231129-N-PF550-1009
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: LYNN, MA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Commanding Officer, by Todd Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Commanding Officer
    Change of Command
    USS Midway Museum
    NTAG Southwest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT