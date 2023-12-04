SAN DIEGO (Nov. 29, 2023) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Commanding Officer Cmdr. Elizabeth E. McMullen, a native of Lynn, Massachusetts, assumed command Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd J. Hack)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8154686
|VIRIN:
|231129-N-PF550-1009
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LYNN, MA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Commanding Officer, by Todd Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT