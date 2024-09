CNP Visits NTAG Southwest

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (Sept. 10, 2024) Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman Jr., hands his personal command coin to Operations Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth J. Govans for recruiting successes. Other recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest also received his command coin while he visited Navy Recruiting Station National City, September 10, 2024. Cheeseman assumed duties as the Navy’s 60th Chief of Naval Personnel June 3, 2022. Serving concurrently as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (manpower, personnel, training and education) (N1), he is responsible for the planning and programming of all manpower, personnel, training and education resources for the U.S. Navy. He leads more than 26,000 dedicated professionals engaged in the recruiting, talent management, training and development of over 400,000 Navy personnel. His responsibilities include overseeing Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Personnel Command and Naval Education and Training Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)