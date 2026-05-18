NTAG Southwest DEP Olympics

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Master Chief Navy Counselor Sheyla Williams, chief recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, motivates a future Sailors during a Delayed Entry Program workout event, May 14, 2026, in Miles Square Park, Fountain Valley, Calif. NTAG Southwest has 43 recruiting locations throughout southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)