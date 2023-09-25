Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers [Image 4 of 6]

    NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers

    CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Todd Hack 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    CARLSBAD, Calif. (Sept. 29, 2023) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest Commanding Officer Cmdr. Keith J. Bushey welcomes the newest chief petty officers to the Chief’s Mess with his remarks in the pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023. Seventeen Sailors from NTAG Southwest and Navy Recruiting Reserve Command received their fouled anchors during the ceremony held in the Harding Community Center Auditorium in Carlsbad, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd J. Hack)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

