NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers

CARLSBAD, Calif. (Sept. 29, 2023) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest Commanding Officer Cmdr. Keith J. Bushey welcomes the newest chief petty officers to the Chief’s Mess with his remarks in the pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023. Seventeen Sailors from NTAG Southwest and Navy Recruiting Reserve Command received their fouled anchors during the ceremony held in the Harding Community Center Auditorium in Carlsbad, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd J. Hack)

