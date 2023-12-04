Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Executive Officer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Todd Hack 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 1, 2023) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Executive Officer Cmdr. Joseph T. Gilligan, a native of Long Beach, California, assumed his new position Dec. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd J. Hack)

