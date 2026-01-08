Excellence in Leadership: NTAGSW Recruiter named Nation’s Recruiter in Charge of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Counselor (Recruiter) First Class Brenda Robinson, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest, poses in from of the many accolades she has acquired or has helped acquire as a Navy Recruiter. Robinson was recently named the 2025 Recruiter-in-Charge (RINC) of the Year by Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Rear Admiral James P. Waters III.