CNP Visits NTAG Southwest

SAN DIEGO (Sept. 10, 2024) Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman Jr., responds to questions from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest Commanding Officer Cmdr. Elizabeth E. McMullen (center) and NTAG Southwest Executive Officer Cmdr. Joseph T. Gilligan (left) during a visit to command headquarters located at the Naval Base Point Loma Harbor Annex, September 10, 2024. Cheeseman assumed duties as the Navy’s 60th Chief of Naval Personnel June 3, 2022. Serving concurrently as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (manpower, personnel, training and education) (N1), he is responsible for the planning and programming of all manpower, personnel, training and education resources for the U.S. Navy. He leads more than 26,000 dedicated professionals engaged in the recruiting, talent management, training and development of over 400,000 Navy personnel. His responsibilities include overseeing Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Personnel Command and Naval Education and Training Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)