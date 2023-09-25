NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers

CARLSBAD, Calif. (Sept. 29, 2023) A new chief petty officer (CPO) combination cover sits in front of each selectee’s vessel before the pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023. The cover is presented to finalize each Sailor’s rite of passage from petty officer to chief. Seventeen Sailors received their fouled anchors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest and Navy Recruiting Reserve Command during the ceremony held at the Harding Community Center Auditorium in Carlsbad, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd J. Hack)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 20:03
|Photo ID:
|8050616
|VIRIN:
|230929-N-PF550-1127
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|12.72 MB
|Location:
|CARLSBAD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
