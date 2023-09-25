CARLSBAD, Calif. (Sept. 29, 2023) A new chief petty officer (CPO) combination cover sits in front of each selectee’s vessel before the pinning ceremony, Sept. 29, 2023. The cover is presented to finalize each Sailor’s rite of passage from petty officer to chief. Seventeen Sailors received their fouled anchors from Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest and Navy Recruiting Reserve Command during the ceremony held at the Harding Community Center Auditorium in Carlsbad, California. (U.S. Navy photo by Todd J. Hack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 20:03 Photo ID: 8050616 VIRIN: 230929-N-PF550-1127 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 12.72 MB Location: CARLSBAD, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Southwest Welcomes FY-24 Chief Petty Officers [Image 6 of 6], by Todd Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.