    CNP Visits NTAG Southwest [Image 2 of 4]

    CNP Visits NTAG Southwest

    NATIONAL CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charles White        

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (Sept. 10, 2024) Chief of Naval Personnel, Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman Jr., responds to questions from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest recruiters at Navy Recruiting Station National City, September 10, 2024. Cheeseman assumed duties as the Navy’s 60th Chief of Naval Personnel June 3, 2022. Serving concurrently as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (manpower, personnel, training and education) (N1), he is responsible for the planning and programming of all manpower, personnel, training and education resources for the U.S. Navy. He leads more than 26,000 dedicated professionals engaged in the recruiting, talent management, training and development of over 400,000 Navy personnel. His responsibilities include overseeing Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Personnel Command and Naval Education and Training Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Charles E. White)

    This work, CNP Visits NTAG Southwest [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Charles White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

