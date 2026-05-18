NTAG Southwest DEP Olympics

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U.S. Navy Recruiters, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, and their Future Sailors pose for a group photo during a Delayed Entry Program workout event, May 14, 2026, in Miles Square Park, Fountain Valley, Calif. NTAG Southwest has 43 recruiting locations throughout southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)