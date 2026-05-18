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    NTAG Southwest DEP Olympics [Image 6 of 6]

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    NTAG Southwest DEP Olympics

    FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Porterfield  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    U.S. Navy Recruiters, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, and their Future Sailors pose for a group photo during a Delayed Entry Program workout event, May 14, 2026, in Miles Square Park, Fountain Valley, Calif. NTAG Southwest has 43 recruiting locations throughout southern California, southern Nevada and western Arizona, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael T. Porterfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9691127
    VIRIN: 260514-N-TT671-1718
    Resolution: 7262x4841
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NTAG Southwest DEP Olympics [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Porterfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    work out
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    NTAGSW

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