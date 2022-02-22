Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com

This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 17:14 Photo ID: 7062995 VIRIN: 220222-A-KB105-867 Resolution: 1183x1517 Size: 57.87 KB Location: KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doc Jargon Making dollars from cents on the Army’s dime, by Kaitlin Knauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.