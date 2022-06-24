Doc Jargon: Can you tell me about Audie Murphy?

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Hello Doc Jargon,



My father just retired as a master sergeant in the Army and he said one of the things he was most proud of was being a member of the Audie Murphy Club. Can you explain what that is?



Signed,



Proud Son



Dear Proud Son,



Thank you for your question. Your answer comes in two parts: a what and a who. First the what.



The Audie Murphy Club – officially called the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club or SAMC – is a private U.S. Army organization for enlisted non-commissioned officers. Created to develop, inspire and motivate the best Army leaders possible, it was started at Fort Hood, Texas, in 1986.



Members are recognized as out¬standing leaders both in their respective units and in their communities. Those interested in being inducted must be recommended by their chain of command and then go before a board of sergeants major to answer questions about leadership, training, real-world events and the club’s namesake, Audie Murphy.



Which leads me to the who: Audie Leon Murphy served in North Africa, Sicily, Italy, France and Germany during World War II. He earned a battlefield commission for courage and leadership ability as well as citations and decorations that included every medal for valor the American Army gives, including the Medal of Honor, as well as one Belgian and three French medals.



Discharged from the Army on Sept. 21, 1945, Murphy became a vocal advocate for military members as well as a celebrated actor who appeared in 44 Hollywood movies. He was killed in a plane crash, before the final film was completed, at age 46 on May 28, 1971 and was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.



It’s no wonder your father was so proud; to be inducted into the SAMC is a great honor and is testimony that he too is a fine Soldier who has achieved much in his life and career.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon