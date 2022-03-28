Doc Jargon: Lessons on handling Good Idea Fairies

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Dear Doc Jargon,



My wife sometimes comes home from the unit muttering about good idea fairies. Now I understand that the term isn’t a positive one, but what exactly is a good idea fairy and why are they not encouraged? I would think good ideas are always welcome in a place where improvement is a constant goal.



Signed,



Husband of a fairy swatter



Dear Husband,



You are right about good ideas being important to an Army that is constantly seeking to improve the way Soldiers can accomplish the mission. There are times, however, that good ideas are not the best ideas. Most of it comes down to the timing of how and when they are presented.



Let’s start by giving you the top three definitions of a good idea fairy.

Definition number one involves someone who has had little to do with a process they were supposed to be contributing to and they show up shortly before the deadline with an amazing idea but there’s no time to execute it.



The second definition is one who changes course in the midst of a joint activity or project and doesn’t tell the others involved with the effort that they have decided on a new direction or step in the process.



The third is the kind who gives directives but doesn’t provide the time, tools, manpower or budget to accomplish the goal.



All three of these are disheartening to a team and it is understandable that your wife mutters about them.



If you encounter these, my best advice for each type is to ask them questions.



For the first, ask how can the team accomplish the new idea with the time remaining? Is it possible to get a deadline extension?



For the second type, ask how can the change be communicated? How does the change affect others in the process?



For the last kind, ask them how will we get the required resources to complete the task?



For all three types, the questions can be valuable feedback – if they chose to view it that way. However, there will be times when there is no great answer and we have to do that the fairies tell us.



Thanks for supporting your wife and remind her that she can always ask how. The question is way more effective than a good idea fairy swatter will ever be.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon



Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to

fortrileypao@gmail.com.